Union Minister distributes appointment letters to youth in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 22

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri today distributed appointment letters to new recruits under the first phase of Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).

The new recruits have been given appointments in the Central Government departments of PLW, Patiala; Employee’s State Insurance Corporation, Department of Posts, Border Security Force, Service Selection Board and nationalised banks.

The first phase of the recruitment drive to provide 10 lakh jobs in the Central Government was launched by PM Modi through videoconferencing at 50 centres located across the country today.

The Prime Minister also addressed the newly appointed persons through the virtual mode and urged them to serve with the spirit of “sewa”.

There was a great enthusiasm in the newly appointed youth gathered at the PLW, who were seen clicking selfies and giving interviews.

The Union Minister said Rozgar Mela was an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to providing employment opportunities to the youth and to ensure the welfare of the citizens of the country. “All ministries and departments are working towards filling the existing vacancies against the sanctioned posts in the mission mode,” said the minister.