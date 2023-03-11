Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant

Patiala, March 10
Rameswar Teli, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment, visited Nabha bottling plant on March 10 and interacted with officers, distributors and other stakeholders.
Officials apprised the MoS about various initiatives taken by Indian Oil in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh.
The minister planted saplings to promote a greener environment. He apprised the forum about recent developments in the petroleum industry in other states.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
India, Australia to boost defence ties
Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...