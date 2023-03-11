Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment, visited Nabha bottling plant on March 10 and interacted with officers, distributors and other stakeholders.

Officials apprised the MoS about various initiatives taken by Indian Oil in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh.

The minister planted saplings to promote a greener environment. He apprised the forum about recent developments in the petroleum industry in other states.