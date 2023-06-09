Union protests in front of powercom office

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 8

On a call given by the Bijli Mulajim Ekta Union, employees of the PSPCL protested in front of the powercom office in Sirhind today in support of their demands. They raised slogans against the PSPCL and the state government.

Addressing protesters, union leaders said even after completion of probation period of assistant linemen, no office order had been issued in this regard and they were not getting full salary.They said the PSPCL management was backing away from its responsibility on the pretext of court cases. They said their protest would continue till June 13. They said if the management did not accept their demands, they would protest in front of power minister’s residence in Amritsar on June 24.

Harkirt Singh, Jasveer Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Pavitra Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Jagtar Singh, Gurmel Singh, Harinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.