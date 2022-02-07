Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

The district administration today decided to reopen colleges, universities and schools for classes VI onwards along with polytechnics, ITIs and coaching institutions from February 7. The directions have been passed by the state government to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners in the state. Students, teachers and owners of institution were demanding opening of the establishments for a long.

As per new directions, the educational institutions have been allowed to function while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms. The orders say, “Concerned institutions may advise all students above the age of 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination while attending physical classes. Students will have the option to attend online classes.

The government said wearing of masks in public places, including workplaces will be mandatory and must be strictly observed. Meanwhile, all bars, cinemas houses, multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity subject to their staff being fully vaccinated. The directions will remain in force till February 15.