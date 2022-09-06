University staff to get services in pvt hospitals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

Punjabi University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various private hospitals in the region as per which its employees can avail health services at these facilities at government rates.

University officials said the MoU was signed to mark ‘Manav Seva Sankalp Diwas’ (Death anniversary of Bhai Ghaniya ji). Officials said hospitals on university’s panel include Vardhman Mahaveer Hospital, Star Medicity, Patiala Heart Institute, AP Healthcare, Ajay Path Labs, Bansal Eye Hospital, Galaxy Hospital, Prime Multispeciality Hospital, Medanta–Medicity, Gurugram, Ivy Hospital, Mohali, Ivy Hospital, Khanna, and Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, among others.

Officials said university employees (both retired and working) and their dependents could avail services at government hospital rates on production of IDs and health cards for their dependents.

Dr Regina, SMO, Bhai Ghanaiya Health Centre, said, “Private hospitals are empaneled with the university. This will help university employees (both retired and working) and their dependents avail facilities at private hospitals on CGHS rates.”