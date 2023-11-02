University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

Students and faculty of Punjabi University organised a campaign against violence. They demand improved safety measures and swift action against the perpetrators of recent violent incidents on campus.

Under the leadership of the Punjabi University Student Association, the campaign sought to create a safer environment for both students and the university staff. The campaign garnered support from the university’s 1971 students, who called for the formation of an investigation committee to identify the offenders involved in the recent acts of violence and to propose measures to enhance safety on campus.

As part of their demands, the campaigners also submitted a petition with a significant number of signatures to the Vice Chancellor. The petition outlined the need to establish an investigation committee to probe the recent incident of violence, recognise and identify individuals involved in it and implement improved healthcare services to offer timely medical care to the ailing students.

The need to form a committee came after Prof Sujit Singh was assaulted on the university campus after the death of a student.

#Punjabi University Patiala