University Vice-Chancellor authors book on ninth Sikh Guru

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

The Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSOU) today released a book, ‘Teg Bahadur Dharam Dhuj’, written by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh. The book is on the life and history of the ninth guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.

Officials said the contents of the book exhibit different phases of the Guru’s life journey in

and outside the present Punjab with details of historical gurdwaras and the relevance of the places visited with mission on specific occasions.

Padam Shri Dr Surjit Pattar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, dwelt on the structure and design of the travels of the Guru brought out in the book, knitting together with the martyrdom as lessons for future generations.

Sarabjinder Singh, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Religious Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said the book offered a new perspective to the new generations heading for globalisation through Sikh theology.

Dr Karamjeet Singh shared his experience of authoring the book.