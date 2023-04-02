 Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala : The Tribune India

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Brick-kiln owners frequently use these vehicles for ferrying bricks and construction material in the city. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 1

Despite repeated warnings, the illegal commercial use of tractor-trailers continues unabated in the district with the traffic wing turning to be a mute spectator. A majority of these vehicles do not even bear registration numbers and continue to enter the city area during peak day hours.

The traffic wing has allowed brick-kiln owners to use these vehicles for ferrying bricks and construction material in the city.

The Punjab Government had banned the use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes. As per the recent orders issued by the state Transport Department and the traffic wing of the Punjab Police, all enforcement agencies, including the district transport offices and the traffic police in the district, were asked to issue challans to violators and act as per the law against them. However, the district police and officials of the Transport Department have failed to keep the menace in check.

Brick-kiln owners are the biggest defaulters. Each morning, hundreds of these illegally used vehicles, operating without registration numbers, enter the city, causing threat to the schoolgoing children. A majority of these vehicles do not even have reflectors, thus raising concern for the other commuters.

The state government’s decision to ban the commercial use of these vehicles had come following the recent spurt in their use without paying any tax to the government. As tractors are primarily used for agriculture purposes, there is no tax levied on them. Being an agriculture-dominated state, Punjab villagers have huge number of tractor-trailers, which the villagers rent out when not being used in farms.

Tractor-trailers are being used for commercial activities in all parts of the state, with the connivance of the Transport and Police Departments. In a majority of cases, these vehicles are used to supply sand, bricks, gravel and other construction material, despite the fact that owners of these vehicles do not pay any road tax or other taxes to the state government.

Senior traffic officials claimed they allowed tractor-trailers loaded with construction material in the city only before 9 am and after 6 pm. “We will start issuing challans to the violators,” an official said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Comment

The science of a hit series

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC