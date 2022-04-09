Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 8

The Health Department continues to struggle with a dwindling pace of Covid vaccination. Officials of the department today administered only 482 Covid-19 doses in the entire district. Of the total 482, 54 beneficiaries were administered the first dose, while 318 were jabbed with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 110 beneficiaries had been given the booster (third) dose, said the officials.

It has been learnt that four subdivisions — out of 14 in the district — did not administer even a single dose of Covid today. The vaccination count at some of the centres was in single digit. Obviously, the district has been witnessing a low vaccination count over the past few weeks. Ironically, the slow pace of vaccination is being witnessed when the Health Department has earmarked some senior health officers— especially for the vaccination drive.

When questioned about the low vaccination pace, Dr Jatinder Kansal, Patiala Civil Surgeon, said fresh instruction in this regard had already been given to the nodal officers and Senior Medical Officer of every health division. He said, “I have asked my officers to pull up their socks. The vaccination tally will rise in the coming days.”

When asked about the complacency being shown by health officers, including nodal officer, Kansal said, “I will make sure that complacency doesn’t set in. I myself will visit vaccination centres.”

He said they would also be focussing on the beneficiaries since thousands had skipped their due vaccination date.

As per the record of the Health Department, around 94 per cent of the targeted adult population has already received the first dose, while around 70 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated. It is worth noting that only 26, 722 beneficiaries have received the precautionary (third) dose in the district.—