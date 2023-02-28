Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 27

Members of the Central Valmiki Sabha, led by its chairman Geja Ram, protested the alleged atrocities being committed on the Scheduled Castes (SCs). They submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the Chief Minister.

While addressing the media, Geja Ram claimed atrocities on the SCs living in rural areas were increasing. He alleged innocent girls were being harassed by powerful people and were being beaten and killed in case they lodged harassment complaints with the police.

False cases against SC people were increasing day by day, the chairman claimed. He demanded the pending applications of the SC people with the police and government departments be resolved within a stipulated period.

Geja Ram also demanded the employees working with fake SC certificates be investigated and be removed immediately.

Geja Ram also demanded vacant posts reserved for SCs to be filled in all institutions.