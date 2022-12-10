Varinder Singh elected DBA president

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 9

Advocate Varinder Singh Dhillon was today elected president of the Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association. Dhillon defeated Advocate Gagandeep Singh Virk, the former president, by 14 votes. While he secured 237 votes, Virk got 223 votes.

Advocate Nirmal Puri, Returning Officer, said 12 candidates from two groups were contesting the elections for various posts. As many as 451 members of the Bar Association cast their votes to elect the office-bearers.

Advocate Amandeep Singh Sekhwan was elected vice-president, Advocate Parminder Singh Toor became secretary, Advocate Jaspreet Singh Jhinjer was elected joint secretary, Advocate Gurpreet Singh Gurna was the new library in-charge and Advocate Ankush Khatri became cashier.