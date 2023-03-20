Varsity adopts 5 villages

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 19

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) has decided to adopt five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan. The university will identify challenges in the development of the villages and design societal plans.

The university authorities said the mission is to enable higher educational institutions to work with the people of rural India in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth.

“The university will adopt five villages to advance the mission of Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan. The university team will constitute faculty members from different disciplines who will identify challenges in the development of these villages, design societal plans and train and empower the local people. We have adopted five villages, including Kalyan, Bishanpur Chhana and Todarpur, for the purpose,” a university official said.

A team from the university visited the adopted villages and interacted with the village heads.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “The university team will interact with the village heads, assess technological needs of the people, infrastructural requirements for quality life and prepare workable action plans. The university will provide the people access to learning opportunities to ensure sustainable growth.”