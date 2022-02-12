Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 11

Punjabi University campus is faced with a stray dog menace. Going with the opposing views of those on the campus, the university is now trying to address the issue with the help of a committee comprising senior faculty members.

Officials say the stray dog menace is severe to an extent that a number of students have been bitten by the canines in the past. The university which as per law cannot forcefully displace the dogs to another place is left puzzled.

Faculty members said the menace continues for years. “This is because some employees feed the animals outside the teaching departments. We raised objections against it as the menace became bothersome even within the departments and class-rooms. Students, especially girl students, also complained about the issue”, a faculty member said.

A student pointed out 30 to 40 dogs could be seen roaming around near the girls’ hostels, the computer science and management departments, the Gol market, near the velodrome among other places on the campus at any time. “Many times, dogs attack lone students going between departments, library and hostels. This has left them in fear,” the student said.

Responding to the matter, the public relations office said, “The menace is prevalent on the campus and faculty and other employees have different contentions about it. The university has formed a committee comprising faculty members, including Dr Himender Bharti, HoD, zoology, and others to look into it. They will look into practices followed at other campuses and suggest a solution. They have already held a few meetings.”