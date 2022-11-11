Varsity holds seminar on Guru Nanak’s teachings

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University today organised a one-day seminar to mark the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “Every year, our university celebrates Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb by holding academic deliberations to propagate his message of equality, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.”

Dr Sarabjinder Singh, Dean, Humanities and Religious Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, emphasised on revisiting the Guru’s tradition and wisdom.

Eminent Sikh scholar Ratan Singh Jaggi urged all to follow and propagate Guru Nanak’s message manifested in Sri Guru Granth Sahib.