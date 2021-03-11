Varsity observes Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week

Patiala, August 14
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) observed the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week from August 8 to 14. Various activities were held during the week and a Tiranga march was taken out on August 12.
Professor GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, and other officials participated in the march. The campus reverberated with the slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.
Students prepared posters and digital collages on unsung heroes, freedom fighters, Partition and the glorious history of India.
