Varsity postpones semester exams

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 24

Punjabi University has postponed the semester exams that were scheduled to start on January 2 after a number of employees flagged that the first seven days of the month of January were declared holidays in the university calendar.

Deputy Registrar Dharampal Garg in a written notice to university officials stated that the exams supposed to be held from January 2 to 7 were being postponed.

Prof Hukam Chand, a faculty member at Government Mohindra College, said as per the UGC norms, the employees were allowed 10 weeks of holidays in a year. “But the state government reduced it to six weeks. This includes the summer and winter holidays. The scheduled holidays were supposed to begin from December 24 and continue till January 7, 2023, but the university decided to hold exams during these days. Therefore, several representatives from different teachers’ associations met the VC demanding that the university calendar be followed.