Varsity postpones semester exams

Patiala, December 24
Punjabi University has postponed the semester exams that were scheduled to start on January 2 after a number of employees flagged that the first seven days of the month of January were declared holidays in the university calendar.
Deputy Registrar Dharampal Garg in a written notice to university officials stated that the exams supposed to be held from January 2 to 7 were being postponed.
Prof Hukam Chand, a faculty member at Government Mohindra College, said as per the UGC norms, the employees were allowed 10 weeks of holidays in a year. “But the state government reduced it to six weeks. This includes the summer and winter holidays. The scheduled holidays were supposed to begin from December 24 and continue till January 7, 2023, but the university decided to hold exams during these days. Therefore, several representatives from different teachers’ associations met the VC demanding that the university calendar be followed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...