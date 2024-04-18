Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Patiala, April 17
Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind congratulated Devdarshdeep Singh, a student of Punjabi University Model Senior Secondary School, for cracking the Civil Services Examination.
He said Devdarshdeep’s achievement is a matter of pride for the university, adding that other students would take inspiration from him.
The VC said such achievements were proof of the institution’s quality. He also congratulated Devdarshdeep’s parents. He said the achievement has brought more happiness to the university as Devdarshdeep’s parents, Dr Darshan Singh Asht and Dr Rajwant Kaur Punjabi, were working at the university.
Dr Darshan Singh and Dr Rajwant Kaur said the academic environment of the university contributed to the achievement, adding that Devdarshdeep got his primary education from Punjabi University Model Senior Secondary School. They said that Devdarshdeep was on merit in the Class 8 board examination.
It is worth mentioning that Devdarshdeep has got the 340th overall rank in India. He was the PCS topper for the 2020 batch.
