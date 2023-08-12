 Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Suspects role of a gang, files found scattered at recruitment branch

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel


Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 11

Three places have been broken into on the Punjab University campus in the past five days.

While the university authorities have shared with the police the details of a theft at a residence on the campus, they have formed an internal committee to probe these incidents, including the one reported at its recruitment branch. The authorities suspect the role of a gang behind these incidents. They handed over a suspect, who is an outsider, to the police.

The recruitment branch adjacent to the secrecy branch was broken into this weekend. Sources said the files were found scattered all around the place on Monday morning.

“The security wing was alerted. A team from the university’s department of forensic sciences also visit the spot. The university is in process of regularising services of gardeners and other maintenance workers. The scrutiny of documents had been carried out at another branch on Saturday. But, some miscreants broke into the recruitment branch. It is still a matter of investigation as to what documents were stolen,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, valuables were stolen from the residence of a staff nurse on the campus. The nurse’s husband, Sukhjit Singh, said they had left their residence around 8 am and their maid returned the keys after finishing cleaning around 10 am. He said, “We received a call from our neighbours about the incident at 1 pm. We returned and found that the locks of the house were broken and belongings scattered all around. The thieves stole gold and silver ornaments and some cash.”

He has lodged a complaint with the university administration.

University security incharge Inderjit Singh Chahal said, “We have informed the police about the incident. The family suspects the role of the maid in the theft. Officials from the nearby police station will look into the matter.”

Meanwhile, a student’s car parked on the campus was also broken into by miscreants. They broke a windowpane and stole cash kept in the vehicle.

Vice-Chancellor Arvind said a number of incidents of theft had taken place on the campus in the past few days. “We suspect the role of a gang behind the incidents. We have formed a committee to probe the recruitment branch incident. We are yet to identify whether any files are missing from the premises. The files were scattered all over the place, but none of these has been found missing till now.”

He said the matter of theft at the residence of the staff nurse was sent to the police.

CCTV footage being scanned: VC

More than 170 CCTV cameras have been installed on the campus, which are directly under the control of its security office. The cameras installed at departments come under the ambit of the respective heads. Vice-Chancellor Arvind said, “We are looking into the footage of CCTV cameras to find possible clues.”

