Varsity student excels at Youth Festival

Varsity student excels at Youth Festival

Preet Kaur, a student of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, and an active NSS volunteer, represented Punjab at the 8th North East Youth Festival (NEYF) 2025. The event, hosted in Gangtok, Sikkim, was organised by the Sikkim...
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:04 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Preet Kaur, a student of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, and an active NSS volunteer, represented Punjab at the 8th North East Youth Festival (NEYF) 2025. The event, hosted in Gangtok, Sikkim, was organised by the Sikkim Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The festival drew over 1500 youth participants from across the country and featured cultural showcases, performances and discussions on themes such as leadership, sustainability and social change. Preet Kaur, part of the Punjab contingent, secured first position in cultural representation with a captivating Punjabi dance performance.

