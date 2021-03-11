Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Chandigarh, has issued a notice to Registrar, Punjabi University, for denying promotion to an officer, Harminder Singh Khokhar. The officer had filed an employment discrimination complaint with the panel.

In his complaint, Khokhar alleged that Punjabi University had not promoted him even once in his 21 years of service. The SC Commission has directed the University Registrar to respond to the allegations by June 10. “I feel that I have been discriminated against by the university authorities being a Scheduled Caste. Reasonable promotional opportunities should be available in every wing of public service. That generates efficiency in service and fosters the appropriate attitude to grow for achieving excellence in service.”

The complainant he performed election, census and Covid-19 duties assigned to him from time to time and added that as per Punjab Information and Public Relations Non-Technical (Group A) Services Rules, 2009, Assistant Public Relations Officers working under the control of the director, who have an experience of working for a minimum period of five years are eligible for the post of public relations officer, while at the same time pointed out that 60 per cent vacancies for the post of Public Relation Officers are filled through promotion.