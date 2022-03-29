Vax drive slow in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

The vaccination pace seems to have significantly decreased in the district.

While the Patiala Health Department administered only 2,159 Covid doses in the district today, Dudhan Sadhan, one of the rural blocks of the district, did not administer even a single dose.

When asked about the poor vaccination, Dr Prashant Gautam, Senior Medical Officer, Dudhan Sadhan, said staff was busy attending district-level training programmes.

He said: “No dose was administered to the adult population. However, 19 doses were administered to children on Monday.”

Similarly, no dose was administered at Government Rajindra Hospital.

The health officials informed that 13.76 lakh (89 per cent) adult beneficiaries in the district had received the first dose of the vaccine since the drive kicked off last year. A total of 10.13 lakh (65.36 per cent) beneficiaries above 18 years have received both doses in the district, the officials said.

Dr Veenu Goyal, district immunisation officer, said 19 per cent children in the age group of 12-14 years had already received the first dose, while 71 per cent children in the age group of 15-17 years received the first dose.