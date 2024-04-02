VB arrests two for graft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested two persons for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of bureau officials.

An official spokesperson for the state VB said the arrested persons had been identified as Paramjeet Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Daroli village; and Sahil Goyal of Patiala. They have been booked on an online complaint lodged by Jagseer Singh, a resident of Arnetu village, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line. “The complainant had alleged in his complaint that both accused had allegedly took a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of vigilance officials from him to help in an ongoing inquiry with allegations of embezzlement in village development works against his mother,” said the spokesperson.

During an inquiry, the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be correct and true. Subsequently, a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against both accused. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.

