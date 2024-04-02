VB arrests two for graft

Patiala, April 1
Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested two persons for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of bureau officials.
An official spokesperson for the state VB said the arrested persons had been identified as Paramjeet Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Daroli village; and Sahil Goyal of Patiala. They have been booked on an online complaint lodged by Jagseer Singh, a resident of Arnetu village, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line. “The complainant had alleged in his complaint that both accused had allegedly took a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of vigilance officials from him to help in an ongoing inquiry with allegations of embezzlement in village development works against his mother,” said the spokesperson.
During an inquiry, the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be correct and true. Subsequently, a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against both accused. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...