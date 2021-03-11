VC, students participate in cycle rally at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, June 3
As part of the celebrations leading to 75th year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, students participated in a cycle rally on World Bicycle Day at Punjabi University here today. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind led from the front and rode bicycle with students for 7 km.
VC Arvind said, “Health should be a paramount concern now-a-days and bicycle can go a long way in mitigating health issues like cardiovascular disorders. In addition, one can save petrol in these times of high inflation.” Head of Psychology Department-cum-NSS head Mamta Sharma helped to organise the rally. Dr Kiran, ANO Satvir Singh, lecturer Harpreet Singh, and other staff members also participated in the rally.
