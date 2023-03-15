Vendors near temple removed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

Officials of the Municipal Corporation removed various street vendors from under the over-bridge adjacent to the Mata Kali Devi temple in the city today. The MC team also advocated for the use of Punjabi in the names of institutions and businesses on flex boards and posters.

MC officials said they visited several places, including the area adjoining Mata Kali Devi temple and Chhoti Baradari, to carry out this drive.

“A number of street vendors had parked their carts and vehicles under the over-bridge. The presence of vendors at the location was becoming a cause of traffic congestion. Many of the vendors had installed illegal posters, which were also removed,” an official said.

Manish Puri, a Municipal inspector, said, “We have directed the business owners to remove oversized flex boards and install only those of permissible sizes. They have been given a week’s time to carry out the instructions,” he said.