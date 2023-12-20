Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

Punjabi University started a 10-day workshop for aspiring women mathematicians here today. The workshop, being organised in collaboration with Indian Women in Mathematics (IWM), is titled “Unlocking the Power of Numbers: Shaping the Future with Mathematics.”

Vice Chancellor Arvind was the keynote speaker at the inauguration. He highlighted the applications of mathematics in our everyday life, urging participants to embrace its potential for shaping a brighter future. He talked about the world of topology, a branch that delves into the properties of shapes and spaces.

Representing IWM, Dr Bakshi shared IWM’s story, showcasing its unwavering commitment to empowering women in mathematics. The ceremony witnessed the launch of a book authored by Dr Surrinder Singh Kainth.

Over the next 10 days, participants will delve into the world of mathematics, exploring its diverse applications through lectures, hands-on workshops and interactive sessions.

This collaboration between Punjabi University and IWM sets a precedent for inclusivity and excellence in the field of mathematics, paving the way for many future mathematicians.

