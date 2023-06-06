DA Case: Vigilance Bureau assesses properties of former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

A Vigilance Bureau team today visited the Patiala residence of former Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is facing allegations of owning assets disproportionate to his income. The VB is assessing the value of his property and other assets.

Officials at the Vigilance Bureau have been probing allegations of disproportionate income against him. He remained PWD and Education minister in the previous Congress regime. Earlier, he was summoned and questioned by the VB in Sangrur in March. The VB has also quizzed his close associates.

Vigilance Bureau Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagatpreet Singh said the VB inquiry into his assets is ongoing. “We assessed the technicalities of his Patiala residence and his commercial building in the city,” said the SSP.

#Congress