Vigilance Bureau nabs meter reader absconding in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested Meter Reader Pritpal Singh, a resident of village Kheri Mannian, Patiala district who was absconding in a bribery case.

Disclosing furhter information, an official spokesperson of the state VB said that a corruption case was registered against the aforementioned accused under an First Information Report (FIR) Number 42, which was dated September 19, 2024 at the Vigilance Bureau’s Patiala Range police station.

He further added that a complainant from Patiala city had lodged an online complaint at the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line against the said accused Pritpal Singh, who had been posted in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Patiala.

According to the complainant, the accused meter reader had allegedly initially demanded Rs. 50,000 as bribe from the complainant who had installed a private electricity meter in his house. However, the final deal was struck at Rs 25,000.