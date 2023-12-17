Vijay Diwas celebrated at Sr Sec School, Punjabi University

Patiala, December 16
Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated Vijay Diwas today. This day is celebrated to mark India's victory in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Paying homage to the soldiers who laid their lives in service of the country, Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Satvir Singh Gill highlighted the importance of the day.
School in-charge Bal Krishan shed light on the unmatched courage that was displayed by the soldiers during the war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.
