Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 5

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the Chandiala village panchayat for the construction of a playground, and laid the foundation stone of a solid waste management plant in the village.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the MLA said, “The villages falling in the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency would be provided with the kind of facilities available in urban areas. Besides, various development activities would be initiated per the needs of the residents.” He warned that he has zero tolerance for venality of any kind. Happy stressed that there would be no compromise on the quality of work.

The MLA urged the village panchayat to keep tabs on the kind of material being used in the development activities. Happy asked the panchayat members to alert him if any low-quality material is used. He vowed prompt action against the contractor or official at fault if any such issue came to light.

Officials of various departments and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib