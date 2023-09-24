Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 23

Camps were organised in villages of Bassi Pathana block of the district to create awareness on harmful effects of burning crop residue.

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, who presided over the camps, urged farmers not to burn stubble as the act not only killed the crop-friendly nutrients and organisms, but also affected the soil health besides polluting the air. He said NGOs, sports clubs and youth clubs would be involved in the campaign.

The legislator said the state government provided machinery and equipment to farmers for the management of crop residue and they could avail themselves of the facility through cooperative societies and panchayats. He honoured 10 progressive farmers who did not burn paddy stubble. Bassi Pathana SDM Sanjiv Kumar and Cooperative Society Deputy Registrar Shahnaz Mittal also addressed the gatherings.

