Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Patiala, July 5

Entire works of Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh will now be transliterated and published in the Shahmukhi Punjabi script for the first time.

Bhai Vir Singh Chair at Punjabi University, which has initiated the work, will also transliterate his first novel, “Sundri”, into Shahmukhi, both of which will be released during the coming second Bhai Vir Singh World Conference. The transliteration is being done using automated computer software.

According to Prof Harjodh Singh, Chairperson, Bhai Vir Singh Chair, the step will help strengthen literary tradition among Punjabi communities across borders. “Bhai Vir Singh remains the most influential Sikh scholar of the 20th century. His works show that his concerns transcended boundaries of both time and space. But, despite the closeness of the history and culture of Punjabi communities of India and Pakistan, it has not been published in the Shahmukhi script of Punjabi ever.

“Therefore, we are transliterating and publishing the entire poetic works of Bhai Vir Singh and his first novel, “Sundri”, from Gurmukhi to Shahmukhi script, all of which is being sponsored by Punjab and Sind Bank. This will help spread his literary works across the borders of language and countries, especially among non-Gurmukhi Punjabi script users.”

The chair held a Bhai Vir Singh World Conference in February this year. Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, former Chief Secretary VK Janjua and notable literary personalities were part of the conference. The chair will also establish a library after Bhai Vir Singh, which will have books specifically published on Bhai Vir Singh and his works by Punjab Languages Department, Bhai Vir Singh Sahit Sadan, Chief Khalsa Diwan and those published by the university.

Bhai Vir Singh, a poet, scholar and theologian, is known to have played an important role in the renewal of Punjabi literary tradition.