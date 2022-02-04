Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

Vishnu Sharma, Congress candidate from Patiala Urban constituency, during opening of the party’s office here today trained guns at MP Preneet Kaur. He said the MP must campaign for the party candidates.

He said, Preneet who was elected on Congress ticket from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, should otherwise resign from the seat and clear her stance.

Sharma said he had brought the matter to the knowledge of party high command and party observer Sanjay Thakur who had come to the city on the occasion. Sanjay Thakur said action would be initiated against the MP in case she failed to campaign for the party candidates.

Sharma said people were satisfied with the work done by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said the people would elect the Congress government once again in the state.