Visitors rue delay in work at Regional Transport Office in Patiala

Patiala, March 29
Lack of adequate staff at the Regional Transport Office in Patiala is affecting work and sanction of permits for vehicles. The visitors complain they are left standing in long queues and have to visit the office repeatedly.
The office has over eight clerks, two officials, including a Section Officer (SO) for tax-related works and a Regional Transport Officer (RTO), among others. While RTO Babbandeep Singh Walia is on one-week leave, officials said the work at the office was affected as most clerks were on court evidence duties.
The office deals with works related to sanction of registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles, renewal of RCs, re-registration of RCs and renewal of vehicle permits, among other works.
A visitor said, “Only two clerks are present at the office. We do not know where the rest of the officers are. The office remains jam-packed with applicants as they come here to seek permits and various sanctions.”
Another visitor who had come for the renewal of his vehicle’s permit said, “The officials have carried out the work of collecting taxes for my commercial vehicle, but the final approval will be sanctioned by the RTO, who is on leave. So I would have to wait for the permit for days.”
Meanwhile, SO Amanpreet Singh said his office was carrying out taxation work related to over 300-400 applications in a day. He said, “We are disposing of the applications as they turn up. There is no pendency.”
