Vocational centre inaugurated at school for special kids in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

A vocational training centre was inaugurated at Patiala School for Deaf and Blind here today. The centre was inaugurated by spiritual saint from USA Swami Nalinanand. Society for Welfare of the Handicapped Regd, which runs the Patiala School for Deaf and Blind, said it was their dream project to impart vocational skills to the special children so that they could be self-employed after completion of their studies.

Pawan Goyal, treasurer, Society for Welfare of the Handicapped, said, “If these children are vocationally skilled, they can be self-reliant. The society has shortlisted few trades, including computer course, electrician, mobile repair, beauty parlour and tailoring, to be covered at the centre.

He said they would try to get certification from the government so that the students might not face any difficulty to get employment.