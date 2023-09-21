Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched a vocational literacy programme for inmates in the jails of the district. Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, inaugurated the campaign, which will continue till October 20.

The department will provide training programmes in different fields, including horticulture, agriculture, phulkari, stitching and beautifying among others for inmates in Central Jail, in collaboration with concerned departments of the Punjab Government and the Training Institute, Presta Skills.

The authority has also started a computer training programme for inmates in New District Jail, Nabha, in collaboration with Play Ways Senior Secondary School. It has appointed two instructors to provide computer training to jail inmates.

Manni said the main aim of these programmes is to provide skill-based training to the prisoners in various fields and to develop self-confidence and self-esteem among them. “It can help them attain employment opportunities after their release from jail so that they may lead a respectable life in society,” she said.