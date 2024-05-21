Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 20

The District Election Officer, Showkat Ahmad Parray, announced that votes from citizens over 85 years old and disabled individuals would be collected at their doorsteps on May 21 and 22. He said the initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency can cast their votes.

Parray said election staff would visit the homes of 761 identified voters on May 21 and 22 so that no eligible voter is left out.

The DEO said among the identified voters, 497 were senior citizens over 85 years old and 264 were disabled voters, all of whom have requested to vote from home by submitting Form 12D. He said according to the directions of the Election Commission, these voters would be provided with postal ballot papers and 54 teams have been deployed to manage this process.

The DC said all candidates have been informed about the arrangements to enable them to appoint their polling agents. Additionally, security personnel and videographers would accompany the teams to ensure transparency and security during the voting process.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.