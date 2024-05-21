Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Patiala, May 20
The District Election Officer, Showkat Ahmad Parray, announced that votes from citizens over 85 years old and disabled individuals would be collected at their doorsteps on May 21 and 22. He said the initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency can cast their votes.
Parray said election staff would visit the homes of 761 identified voters on May 21 and 22 so that no eligible voter is left out.
The DEO said among the identified voters, 497 were senior citizens over 85 years old and 264 were disabled voters, all of whom have requested to vote from home by submitting Form 12D. He said according to the directions of the Election Commission, these voters would be provided with postal ballot papers and 54 teams have been deployed to manage this process.
The DC said all candidates have been informed about the arrangements to enable them to appoint their polling agents. Additionally, security personnel and videographers would accompany the teams to ensure transparency and security during the voting process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...