 Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits : The Tribune India

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Burning of waste near Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

Officials of the Patiala Municipal Corporation have failed to identify miscreants responsible for repeat incidents of burning of garbage waste in and around the city. While the burning impacts the environment and health of residents, it has also raised a question on the inability of the corporation to manage the city’s daily produce of household waste.

We have been receiving regular complaints of burning of waste. It is the handiwork of some miscreants who are deliberately burning garbage. I have directed inspectors of the health branch to keep a vigil to curb the illegal activity. Aaditya Uppal, MC Commissioner

Apparently, the Municipal Corporation, which has failed to keep all of its material recovery facility (MRF) centres in the city functional, has been unable to manage the city’s daily produce of garbage waste as well. It resorted to piling of garbage at various locations in the city including creation of a new dumping ground adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi, from where repeated incidents of burning of garbage are being reported.

Residents living in adjacent localities said, “The garbage dump adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi was created while the corporation carried out the bio-remediation of legacy waste at Sanouri adda. It is regularly burned, which creates excessive smoke. We have complained to the corporation repeatedly, but to little avail.”

Similar complaints were raised by residents of Brar Street near railway crossing 22. A resident complained that the corporation’s workers piled-up garbage at the site which was burned at the end of the week. When contacted, corporation employees rejected the claims and said they will get the area cleaned.

They said they had failed to identifiy those responsible for burning of the waste.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the corporation had stopped dumping of garbage adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi. “The waste lying dumped at the site is also being lifted, which is taking time. Meanwhile, we have been receiving repeated reports of burning of the waste. Apparently, it is the job of some miscreants who are deliberately burning the garbage. I have directed inspectors of the health branch to keep a vigil on the illegal activity,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

3
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of ~2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Cities

View All

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme

Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap