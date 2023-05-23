Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

Officials of the Patiala Municipal Corporation have failed to identify miscreants responsible for repeat incidents of burning of garbage waste in and around the city. While the burning impacts the environment and health of residents, it has also raised a question on the inability of the corporation to manage the city’s daily produce of household waste.

We have been receiving regular complaints of burning of waste. It is the handiwork of some miscreants who are deliberately burning garbage. I have directed inspectors of the health branch to keep a vigil to curb the illegal activity. Aaditya Uppal, MC Commissioner

Apparently, the Municipal Corporation, which has failed to keep all of its material recovery facility (MRF) centres in the city functional, has been unable to manage the city’s daily produce of garbage waste as well. It resorted to piling of garbage at various locations in the city including creation of a new dumping ground adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi, from where repeated incidents of burning of garbage are being reported.

Residents living in adjacent localities said, “The garbage dump adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi was created while the corporation carried out the bio-remediation of legacy waste at Sanouri adda. It is regularly burned, which creates excessive smoke. We have complained to the corporation repeatedly, but to little avail.”

Similar complaints were raised by residents of Brar Street near railway crossing 22. A resident complained that the corporation’s workers piled-up garbage at the site which was burned at the end of the week. When contacted, corporation employees rejected the claims and said they will get the area cleaned.

They said they had failed to identifiy those responsible for burning of the waste.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the corporation had stopped dumping of garbage adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi. “The waste lying dumped at the site is also being lifted, which is taking time. Meanwhile, we have been receiving repeated reports of burning of the waste. Apparently, it is the job of some miscreants who are deliberately burning the garbage. I have directed inspectors of the health branch to keep a vigil on the illegal activity,” he added.