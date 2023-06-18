Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Patiala, June 18
In a notable example of presence of mind and act of fearlessness off the job, an Army soldier Sepoy DN Krishnan jumped into the Bhakhra Canal and saved a teenager from drowning in it.
A video grab of the incident has gone viral online. The girl had fallen into the canal by mistake.
#IndianArmy soldier, Sepoy DN Krishnan jumped in ferocious #BhakraCanal near #Patiala & rescued a drowning teenage girl who had fallen in the canal. Kudos to the indomitable spirit & courage of the soldier!#IndianArmy - Always in the service of nation! #AirwatDivision@adgpi pic.twitter.com/CLQLGQaXKE— prodefencechandigarh (@prodefencechan1) June 18, 2023
Later, the public relations officer of the Indian army at Chandigarh tweeted the short video and congratulated the soldier saying, "Kudos to the indomitable spirit and courage of the soldier!"
In the video, people can be seen pulling the girl out of the canal. The army soldier gets out of the canal later. Netizens also expressed gratitude to the soldier.
