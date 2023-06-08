Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

Members of the Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination Sangharsh Committee and Ministerial Services Union held a protest outside the district treasury office here today to press their demands.

Convener of the committee Harjit Singh said the staff had not received their salaries. He said when they asked the officials concerned about it, they said the salary bills had been sent to the district treasury office. According to the officials, the salary is deposited to employees’ accounts on the same day the salary bills are sent to the treasury office. But this time, the office has not yet cleared the bills, therefore, the employees have not got their salaries yet.

He said if the salaries and the amount of wheat loan is not paid soon, the employees will surround the treasury office. He demanded that the Punjab Ministry of Finance pays the salaries of the contract employees, including level-three employees, on a priority basis.