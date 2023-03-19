Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 18

Despite repeated measures taken by the Municipal Corporation (MC), many roads in the city were waterlogged after the region witnessed rain this morning. A majority of city roads were flooded with rainwater.

Several areas in the city, including Model Town, Book Market, Tripuri, Lehal, Police Lines, Charan Bagh, Chhoti Baradari and the Namdar Khan road, witnessed waterlogging.

The rainfall affected the traffic movement on various city roads, including the Patiala-Sirhind road.

Municipal Corporation officials said the stranded water was cleared within an hour of the rainfall. “The teams were alerted and asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the residents were not inconvenienced,” an MC official said.

Arjesh Kumar Garg, a resident of the Tripuri area, said: “We had to wade through knee-deep rainwater to reach our destinations. I could not commute through a few areas as the water level was so high.”

Harmeet Singh, a city resident who was left stranded in Model Town after his bike developed a snag due to the flooded roads, said: “It has been three hours since the rain stopped but the roads are still waterlogged. The vehicles parked on the road have been submerged in the rainwater. I have tried my luck at three shops, but there is no mechanic available due to waterlogging. I am left with no option but to wait till the water percolates,” he said.

Residents of Charan Bagh and Tripuri said sewerage systems in their areas got blocked. A residents said, “When the new sewer lines had not been laid, the flow of the rainwater was proper. Now that new sewer lines have been laid, water gets logged as they get blocked due to a bend. After every rain spell, there is an accumulation of rainwater, which further creates problems for us.”