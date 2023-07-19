Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 18

Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra today visited Samana villages to assess the extent of damage caused by recent floods, particularly to the crops and other infrastructure.

Accompanied by a team of district officials, he inspected affected areas at Wazidpur, Jahlan, Bishanpur Chhanna, Kourjiwala, Kalayan, Uchcha Gaon, Inderpura, Dharamkot, Kheri Mania, Dughat and Dadhera villages. He spoke to villagers about the challenges they were facing in the wake of floods.

The floods have caused significant damage to standing crops, livestock and homes, leaving the people in distress.

Jauramajra empathised with the affected villagers and assured them that the Punjab Government would expedite the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Addressing mediapersons, the minister stated, “Our government is committed to assisting the affected people in every possible way. We will ensure that the impact of the natural disaster is mitigated and the affected families are provided with necessary relief and assistance at the earliest.”

He said special girdawari would help the government to formulate effective relief measures and disburse aid among the flood-hit.

Sharing the future strategy to prevent flood, the minister said the Jhambo drain in the region, which was blocked due to falling of trees and other debris, would be cleaned properly. Besides widening the drain, its embankments would be strengthened. He said the natural flow of water was blocked at many places.

