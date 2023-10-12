Will help kin to bring back body: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Chetan Singh Jouramajra today met family members of Karanvir Singh, a native of Samana, who was killed in an armed attack in California, the US.

Karanvir’s wife Navneet Kaur said her husband had gone to the US two years ago. “He worked at a store. Some people attacked him to loot the store. His friends informed me that Karanvir died due to the gunshot wounds.”

The family said they had spent more than Rs 50 lakh to send him abroad.

NRI Affairs Minister Dhaliwal said the state government would raise the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs. He assured the bereaved family that they would forward the application to send Karanvir’s wife and son to the US to bring back the body of Karanvir.

