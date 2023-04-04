Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

The 5th National Sports and Entertainment Law Mediation Competition organised by the Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) concluded here today. As many as 32 teams from different universities participated in the three-day event.

The competition was judged by 40 assessors comprising professional experts and academicians. The final round was centred on a dispute between an established tennis player and a tennis association over the constitutionality of its code of conduct.

The competition was organised in association with Indus Law, Principal Knowledge Partner, Sama ODR Platform, Advisory Partner, Markanda Advocates, Expert Partner, Mediator Academy, Education Partner, Pepperdine School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) and Centre for Mediation and Conciliation.

VC Prof Anand Pawar and the assessors distributed trophies and cash prizes amounting to Rs 75,000 to the winners.

Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, won the contest for the best negotiating pair. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, was declared the runner-up in negotiation. The best mediator team award was given to National Law School of India University, Bangalore. Army Institute of Law, Mohali, was declared the runner-up mediator while the prize for the best mediation plan was awarded to Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur.