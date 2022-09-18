With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

With five fresh cases, H1N1 influenza, which is know as as swine flu, has started to spread its tentacles in the district. The count of swine flu cases, in the district, has risen to seven this season. Of the seven cases, two patients had died of this highly contagious disease last month.

The Patiala Health Department said four patients had been cured, while one patient was under treatment at a private hospital in Rajpura town of the district.

In the face of mounting cases, the Swine Flu wards and corners have already been set up at various Sub Divisional government and district hospitals, the Health Department has said.

Notably, H1N1 influenza is a viral infection with symptoms involving cold, fever, sore throat, body ache and headache. In severe cases, it leads to pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. However, it is not as contagious as Covid, say the experts.