Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

Patiala, May 22

A 48-year-old lady was found murdered on Saturday night in residential quarters of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

Satwinder Kaur, a regular employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, and her son, were attacked by an unidentified person with a sharp-edged weapon, said police.

The lady succumbed to the injuries while her son was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. He is said to be critical and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, the police officials said.

Meanwhile, according to police, the accused was a close friend of the deceased and was a frequent visitor of their house.

The postmortem of the deceased was yet to be conducted as her relatives were awaited to reach the mortuary of the government Rajindra Hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Aggarwal said they had lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Praying for his quick recovery and I urge @PunjabPoliceInd to bring the guilty to justice. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 22, 2022

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed shock and urged DGP Punjab Police to bring the guilty to justice.