Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 2
The Bassi Pathana police have registered a case against a so-called godman, Baba Manjit Singh of Morinda, and Baljindra Kaur of Bassi Pathana on a complaint lodged by Karma Chand, a resident of Bassi Pathana, for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from his house on the pretext of treating his sick children.
The Bassi Pathana SHO said the complainant stated his two sons suffered from continued sickness. He happened to meet a woman, who claimed a godman, Manjit Singh, could treat his sons after performing some rituals.
Karma Chand claimed that after the ‘godman’ and Baljindra came to his house, they performed ‘witchcraft’, leaving him and his family members unconscious. When the family regained consciousness, they discovered that gold and silver ornaments and a sum of Rs 40 thousand were missing from a box the ‘godman’ and his accomplice had broken.
The SHO said the police had registered a case against Manjit and Baljindra and raids were being conducted to nab them.
