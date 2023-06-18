Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 17

A woman was killed and 10 others, including three children, were injured in a road accident involving four vehicles on the Patiala-Samana road, near Dhainthal village, this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Kaur, a resident of Memra village in Haryana. A commuter, who was injured in the accident, said a BMW car coming from Patiala side hit vehicles. The injured were admitted to private hospitals.

Samana Sadar SHO Gursewak Singh said, “The accident took place at around 9.30 am. The BMW car coming from Patiala hit a Swift, a Verna and an Accent car. A woman was killed in the accident while the injured have been admitted to private hospitals.”

He said the police had registered a case against the BMW car driver on the statement given by relatives of the deceased woman.

He said an FIR was registered on their complaint under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees.”

He said the police were trying to identify the hospital to which the injured BMW driver had been admitted.