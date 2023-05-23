Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 22
A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a road accident near Mandofal village on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh.
Giving information, Sub Inspector Supinder Singh said Bhupinder, along with her husband Joginder Singh, were travelling to Chandigarh from Khanna on a motorcycle. As they reached near Mandofal village, their motorcycle collided with a tractor. While Bhupinder Kaur died on the spot, Joginder Singh suffered injuries. He was admitted to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, where the doctors referred him to the Chandigarh Government Hospital.
