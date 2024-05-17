Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 16

A woman died while her son sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Bassi Pathana-Nandpur Kalour road.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur and injured Shingara Singh (42).

In a complaint to the police, Ranjit Singh of Mullanpur village stated that his brother was taking their mother to Nandpur Kalour for treatment when the mishap took place. The injured mother-son duo was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctor declared Kulwant dead and referred Shingara to the GMCH in Chandigarh. The truck driver, Mewa Singh of Fatehpur Jattan village in Bassi Pathana, fled the spot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib