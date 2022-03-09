Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala

Patiala, March 8
Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday.
Gurpreet Kaur, a student of Class 10, delivered a speech on the role of women in society. Harpreet, a Class 8 student, spoke about prominent women who excelled in their respective fields. He said women nowadays even fly fighter jets. Students came to know about the country’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh who was part of the Air Force tableau at the R-Day parade. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...