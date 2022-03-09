Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Gurpreet Kaur, a student of Class 10, delivered a speech on the role of women in society. Harpreet, a Class 8 student, spoke about prominent women who excelled in their respective fields. He said women nowadays even fly fighter jets. Students came to know about the country’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh who was part of the Air Force tableau at the R-Day parade. —